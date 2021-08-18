Watch
Jackson County offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:33:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department will begin offering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals.

This comes after a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announcement on Tuesday that county health departments can now give booster shots to immunocompromised people in the state.

"Starting today, the Jackson County Health Department is offering third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those who meet the medical criteria outlined by the state," the department said in an email to KSHB 41 News.

People can go to the health department's website to search for walk-in clinic opportunities and the availability of the specific brands for the third dose.

On Wednesday morning, top U.S. health officials recommended adults who've previously been inoculated by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, to receive a booster shot eight months after their second shot.

