Jackson County prosecutor candidates make their pitch to Kansas Citians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Jackson County prosecutor candidates made their pitch to Kansas Citians on Friday on when they deserve their vote.

Melesa Johnson, a Democrat, and Tracey Chappel, a Republican, participated in a forum at the Morningstar Family Life Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnson won the Democratic primary on Aug. 6. Chappel ran unopposed as the Republican candidate.

Johnson and Chappel will face off during the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Watch their pitches below:

Melesa Johnson

Jackson County prosecutor candidate Melesa Johnson

Tracey Chappel

Jackson County Prosecutor candidate Tracey Chappel

