Melesa Johnson wins Democratic nomination for Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Melesa Johnson defeated John Gromowsky and Stephanie M. Burton to become the Democratic nominee for Jackson County prosecuting attorney.

Johnson faces Republican Tracey Chappell in the general election.

Democratic candidate

KSHB 41 News staff Melesa Johnson

Johnson, a graduate of the University of Missouri Law School, sees public safety as more than a profession, “it’s a way of life.”

The urban core native said her experience of falling asleep to gunshots and losing childhood friends has contributed to her mission to change an area she feels has been forgotten.

"I live around seniors who’ve owned their homes 40 and 50 years who are scared to walk outside," Johnson told KSHB's Alyssa Jackson. "Children are being hit by stray gunfire in my community.

"I have no interest in being soft on crime, but I think we need to be smart on crime. Six out of seven people sentenced to incarceration will return to the communities they came from, so why not invest in their transformation?"

Johnson has experience serving in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office as the assistant prosecutor. She's also served as KCMO Mayor Lucas’ director of public safety.

However, just days before the election, Jackson County elected and community leaders questioned campaign funding tactics in the race, pointing out large contributions to Gromowsky and Burton.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson heard from Gromosky and Johnson ahead of the election.

Republican candidate

KSHB 41 Tracey Chappell

Tracey Chappell, who was the first African American woman to serve as the prosecutor in Blue Springs, ran uncontested in the Republican primary election.

If elected, the UMKC Law graduate'scampaign website promises she will focus on issues such as violent offenders, property crimes, victims’ rights, reducing crime and mental health.

Ahead of the primary, Chappell sat down with KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan. She told him about her plan to reestablish trust and bring "safety to every zip code."

“It’s a message of hope, I think it’s a message that people can feel secure," she said. "I think it’s a message where people find they’re going to have safety in their zip code wherever they go — not just in Kansas City.”

Current prosecuting attorney

Matthew Kline Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker talks about the process of investigating officer-involved shootings.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker was appointed to the position in May 2011 and elected in November 2012.

During her tenure, Peters Baker has worked on high-profile cases such as the release of Kevin Strickland and the prosecution of police officers accused of excessive or deadly force , per her prosecutor’s office biography .

Peters Baker has not shared her plans for what she will pursue after leaving office.

Election Day

Voters will decide between Johnson and Chappell on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

