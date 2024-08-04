Jackson County leaders question campaign funding tactics in prosecutor race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County elected and community leaders are skeptical of campaign tactics in the race for county prosecutor, pointing out large contributions to John Gromowsky and Stephanie Burton.

“The hiding of almost $300,000 of campaign funds, hiding where that money is coming from,” said Katheryn Shields, former Jackson County executive.

A Missouri Ethics Commission report shows the political action committee Stop Gun Violence Now has spent more than $333,000 in the county prosecutor race.

However, Shields said the group only lists the source of around $35,000 of that money.

“This PAC has spent substantial amounts in support of John Gromowsky and Burton, evidently using Burton to split the Black vote,” said Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

The committee's expenditure report was submitted according to MEC’s ethics guidelines.

Although not illegal, Grant said she doesn’t agree with the tactic.

“While it may not be illegal, it certainly appears to be unethical, and we would want the Missouri Ethics Commission to take a very close look,” Grant said.

Grant and Shields haven’t filed a complaint with MEC, but Melesa Johnson, the opponent of Burton and Gromowsky, said she plans to take action.

“I, of course, have a very vested interest in this issue, being a candidate, and I fully plan on pursuing any recourse available for these types of tactics,” Johnson said.

Gromowsky's campaign responded to the claims.

"The allegation of Melesa Johnson and the community leaders to whom she owes her current job and political future that my campaign is colluding with Stephanie Burton’s campaign is a lie," Gromowsky said in part in a statement. "... As for the Stop Gun Violence Now political action committee, it’s not affiliated with my campaign.

"My campaign is focused on earning every vote, and I believe the people of Jackson County will see through this deception and insincerity."

KSHB 41 News reached out to Burton's campaign but did not receive comment before this article was published. We will continue to reach out.

