Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jackson County prosecutor wants 10 minutes to speak at appeal hearing for Eric DeValkenaere

BAM REGULAR devalkenaere appeal 1920x1080.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Melissa Mairs-King/KSHB
In a highly unusual move, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sided with convicted former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Det. Eric DeValkenaere in the state’s response to his appeal.
BAM REGULAR devalkenaere appeal 1920x1080.jpg
Posted at 10:19 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 23:19:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a motion filed Tuesday she wants 10 minutes to speak in favor of the guilty verdicts reached in the trial of former Kansas City, Missouri, Det. Eric DeValkenaere.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a motion asking for a reversal of the guilty verdicts handed down in November 2021 by a Jackson County judge.

The judge found DeValkenaere guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the December 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb outside his Kansas City, Missouri, home.

The motion states "because of the Attorney General's decision, at present, there is no party to oral argument who will be advocating to affirm the sentence and judgment."

Bailey and his office would normally handle the appeal hearing on behalf of the state.

Peters Baker's motion claims "the brief filed by the Attorney General's Office accepts an alternative view of the facts in this case when compared to the summary of the facts set forth, with appropriate citations to the trial court record, in the brief filed by Amicus."

Fairness would dictate, according to Peters Baker's motion, that both sides of the case be allowed to state arguments.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app