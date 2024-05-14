Jackson County Public Health applauds cities for rental inspection programs, pushes for more

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — With 29% of Easter Jackson County being renters, the Jackson County Public Health Department released a study highlighting the health effectsof having a rental inspection program in place in cities.

Currently, four cities in the county inspect rentals regularly. Grandview, Raytown, Buckner and Sugar Creek were highlighted in the study. The study said if Blue Springs and Lee's Summit implemented a similar program, then a total of 83% of all renters in Eastern Jackson County would be covered.

Grandview's rental inspection program started in 2019. Here is how it works: landlords pay a fee to register their units with the city. Every time there is a vacancy, the city inspects the unit before the next tenant can move in. A tenant can also ask the city to inspect while living in the unit.

Randy Dunn, the Director of Community Development for the City of Grandview said its estimated around half of the population rents. He sees the program as a positive for all involved.

“We're able to make sure that all rental properties are being inspected and that way it gives a peace of mind for renters when they're moving in to know that they're not going to be any health or safety issues that they're going to be dealing with," said Dunn.

Keith Kimber has been the Grandview rental inspector since 2021. According to a records request, he did 937 rental inspections in 2023. Kimber estimated he could have up to 50 inspections a week.

KSHB 41 News followed Kimber around on an inspection, where he checked that the rental unit was up to code and there weren't any concerns. Some things he wrote the unit up for were items stored in the utility room and that the smoke detectors were not interconnected. Kimber said those would be easy fixes and it helps that he has developed a relationship with the landlord because of the program.

“I come across units like this almost on a daily and some of the minor things that that we've just witnessed, they're quickly corrected, and then they get back with me and take care of it," said Kimber. “So by me having a good working relationship with the contractor and the management, we can quickly get it resolved if there is a tenant complaint.”

To learn more about Grandview's rental inspection program, click here.

