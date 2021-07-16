Watch
Jackson County rental-assistance program spares more than 1,000 from eviction

Rothfield, Ariel
Jackson County Courthouse
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 1,000 Jackson County tenants have been spared eviction due to a rental-assistance program.

The county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which opened April 5, has paid nearly $4.3 million for rent and utilities, according to a news release, in its first 100 days.

“Renters should have a safety net when they fall on hard times through no fault of their own and I am proud Jackson County has provided that lifeline,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in the release.

The program, which was established due to COVID-19 pandemic-related hardships, has received more than 2,700 applications. Those who are approved for assistance receive, on average, nearly $4,000.

Jackson County is funding the ERAP through grants. The Community Services League and United Way of Greater Kansas City oversee the program, along with the following groups: Grandview Assistance Program, Hope House, Lee’s Summit Social Services and Raytown Emergency Assistance Program.

To apply for assistance, visit the county’s ERAP website.

