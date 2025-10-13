Jackson County residents' chance to hear from all 12 interim executive candidates

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Jackson County residents will have the opportunity to hear directly from candidates vying to become the next interim county executive during public interviews Monday afternoon at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse.

The interviews, scheduled for 2 p.m., will feature all 12 applicants for the interim position, giving the public a chance to learn more about each candidate and their plans to address ongoing issues in the county.

During the session, county legislators will be able to ask each applicant two questions. The selection process comes as Jackson County continues to grapple with significant property tax assessment issues that have been at the forefront of recent county executive discussions.

Democratic strategist Geoff Gerling spoke about the challenges facing the interim role, particularly regarding the property tax system. He expressed concerns that some candidates may not have the necessary experience to handle the job's complexities.

"My fear is that they, like many of the voters, are seeing a situation and reacting on emotion instead of knowledge and having the full body of background to execute the role properly," Gerling said.

However, Gerling also noted the limitations of what can realistically be accomplished in the interim position, which will only last until the November 2026 election.

"The voting community is asking this person to solve a lot of complex problems in a very short period. It's probably unfair to have an expectation that much could be done," Gerling said.

The public interviews are an important next step in the selection process, allowing residents to evaluate the candidates before the replacement is appointed.

