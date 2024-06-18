Jackson County residents weigh in on sales tax plan to keep Chiefs in county

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County lawmakers began work Monday on a plan to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

KSHB 41 talked with residents about how they feel about paying to keep the Chiefs in the county.

The effort comes as Kansas lawmakers Tuesday approved a STAR bonds package that could entice not only the Chiefs, but the Royals to move across the state line.

Geoff Bedine has only lived in Kansas City for five years, but it didn't take him long to see how much of an impact the Chiefs and their successes have on the city.

Bedine said it would be a shame if the team moved out of Jackson County.

"It makes us a viable city, it brings in a lot of tourism, it helps the local economy," Bedine said.

Benjamin White is a longtime Jackson County resident, Chiefs fan, and said he'd pay anything to have the team stay.

"Even if it just goes to Kansas, that’s too far away. It needs to be right were it’s at," White said. "We’re paying more more, extra, on food and stuff right now. That shouldn’t really be like that."

Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca IV is trying to make sure that doesn't happen. He proposed a plan for a new sales tax, essentially splitting the old one in half. That could mean a sales tax of 1/4-cent, 1/8-cent or even 3/16-cent.

"This is meant for us to start a discussion, for us to move things around, to amend, to adjust the tax rate, adjust the term, dependent upon the needs for the Chiefs," Abarca said.

By focusing on a vote solely to keep the Chiefs in Jackson County, Abarca believes that gives the plan a better chance to pass muster with voters.

"With the Royals not the same level, and I hope we get there with the season were having, but as of right now, I think people are committed to keeping the Chiefs here," Abarca said.

Based on opinions of fans who spoke with KSHB 41 Tuesday, Abarca is right.

"The Chiefs are just so valuable to Kansas City that we can’t really afford to lose them," White said. "So, if we have to pay a few extra pennies on the taxes, so be it."

