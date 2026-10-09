Jackson County sheriff's deputy competes for national Super Dad title

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A Jackson County sheriff's deputy is competing for a national Super Dad title.

I met Deputy Tyler Haney at the Jackson County Courthouse while covering the Fredrick Scott murder trial, and that is how I learned he was part of the contest.

Haney is hoping to win the cash prize of $25,000, which he said would go toward a savings account for his son, Langston Tyler. If he wins, he would also be featured in a TV commercial.

Haney describes his son as the light of his life.

"Like the thing I look forward to the most is — I know I work hard and I'm busy — but when I walk in that door and he sees me and he lights up like a Christmas tree, it's the best thing I've ever experienced," Haney said. "And it's just about trying to instill values in him now, so he can see examples of someone who's always present."

Tyler Haney Tyler Haney and his family.

Making time for his son and his wife is a priority for Haney, even as he works full time as a sheriff's deputy and a cheerleading coach in Liberty.

"I always make sure my son and my wife know how much I love them and how much they mean to me. I always make sure I make them laugh and smile," Haney said in his bio on the contest's website.

Tyler Haney Tyler Haney and his family.

Haney is currently in third place in his group. Voting for the group winner ends Oct. 15.

A free vote for Haney can be made once a day through Facebook. Additional votes can be purchased through donations.

The contest is sponsored by the Children's Miracle Network and Ace Hardware.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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