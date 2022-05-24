Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam of someone impersonating an employee within the office.

In a social media post , the department said that the scammer is telling people that they have warrants out for their arrest for missing jury duty, and that "Sgt. White" is collection money.

"This is NOT us nor is this one of our practices," the post said. "If you’re contacted please know it’s fraudulent, and don’t submit ANY forms of payment to them."

