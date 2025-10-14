Jackson County voters shared expectations Monday for Phil LeVota, selected interim Jackson County Executive

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Three hours of questioning by Jackson County legislators at the Jackson County Courthouse in Independence came to a close on Monday with the appointment of an interim county executive.

Phil LeVota, a Kansas City-based attorney, will assume the remainder of the term of former Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

There were no current Jackson County legislators in the candidate pool when the public hearing for the applicants began.

Chairman DaRon McGee dropped out last week. As the hearing began, Legislator Charlie Franklin announced he was no longer seeking the position.

KSHB 41 Phil LeVota, the newly appointed interim Jackson County executive, takes public questioning from county legislators at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse.

Legislators interviewed a total of nine candidates in the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse's legislative chambers.

After the interviews were finished, the legislature voted on the three final nominees from legislators: Dan Tarwater, Phil LeVota and Christine Taylor-Butler.

LeVota received the majority vote from five legislators, Venessa Huskey, Sean Smith, DaRon McGee, Donna Peyton and Manny Abarca.

Former Jackson County legislator Dan Tarwater finished second. Tarwater received votes from Jalen Anderson, Megan Smith, Jeanie Lauer and Charlie Franklin.

"It's a historic time and we are at a crossroads," LeVota said during the hearing.

LeVota signed an affidavit agreeing not to run for the county executive job in next year's election.

For now, he's focused on temporarily assisting his biggest client — Jackson County.

"Today is about collaboration, not celebration," he said. "It’s been turmoil and we’re gonna take a deep breath."

He said voters can expect him to work with and select a bipartisan administration.

Since voters have made it clear the property assessment process is a main concern, it's also one of his top priorities.

"Tax assessments for sure, restoring confidence in the public that...'hey things are getting done in Jackson County' because it's been a rocky road,"' he said.

As far as possible stadium deals with the Chiefs and Royals, LeVota wants the teams to stay in Jackson County.

He wants to make sure the county negotiates an agreement that benefits the county.

KSHB 41

The last public case LeVota was known for involved the recall of White.

LeVota represented petitioners who gathered signatures for the recall when they were pushing for a date for a special election.

He disagrees that it's a conflict of interest.

"That was my job. I wasn’t against Frank White. I wasn’t against his recall," LeVota said. Per the charter, 43,000 people signed and there were people in this county who didn’t want to that to go to the ballot box."

Elisa Breitenbach wants LeVota to start with firing some people from the previous administration.

She left the courthouse relieved with the legislature's decision.

"I just want to see fairness for our people," Breitenbach said. "We packed this room because we were all very unhappy with what’s been going on in all these meetings…we’ve had no voice."

Some residents heard LeVota's comments during the hearing about wanting to deal with property assessments immediately.

"I hope they deal with the property tax assessments," said Claudia Toomim. "Our taxes are too high in general."

Maris Ewing, a Frank White, Jr. recall supporter, said LeVota's appointment was an answered prayer.

"I’ve heard close to a week, two weeks, he’s going to possibly freeze it [property taxes," Ewing said. "People that are facing the possibility of losing their homes are gonna get a break on it."

LeVota hasn't finalized his plans yet.

His swearing in, which will officially designate him as the interim county executive, has not been announced.

