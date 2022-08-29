Jackson County voters won't weigh in on Missouri abortion law this November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters will not be asked to weigh in on Missouri's abortion law this November.

An ordinance introduced on Aug. 22, that would have asked residents in the county on Nov. 8 where they stand on Missouri's ban on abortion, failed in the Jackson County Legislature during Monday's meeting . The ordinance would not have changed the legality of abortions in Missouri or Jackson County.

The ordinance failed with four votes yes and two votes no, while two legislators abstained and two were absent. Six votes yes were required to pass the ordinance.

Missouri's trigger law that bans abortions in the state went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

The ordinance would have asked whether the law "should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion."

"I believe we should give the chance for voters voices to be heard," said legislator Jalen Anderson, a sponsor of the ordinance.

Legislator Jeanie Lauer, who voted no, said the language of the ordinance was unclear, and was misleading residents into believing the vote would change the legality of abortions in Jackson County.

"Since this has been on the agenda, I've gotten a number of emails and phone calls from citizens who are not clear on what this means," Lauer said.

