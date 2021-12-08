Jackson County waives some online fees for tax payments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight year, Jackson County will waive the convenience and electronic check fees to encourage more residents to pay their property taxes online.

Fees will be waived for payments made through Jackson County’s payment portal through the end of the year.

Online credit card payments will still incur a 2.75% fee.

The county said residents are “strongly encouraged” to use the online payment system to avoid in-person wait times at the Jackson County Courthouse downtown and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence, wait times that have been exacerbated by limited staffing.

“With the pandemic ongoing, we still have a responsibility to provide a safe way for residents to conduct business with us,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement. “We know that waiving these fees is an effective way to do that and encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity by making their payment using our contactless and easy online system.”

Payments also can be made at drop boxes located at the west door of the downtown courthouse located at 415 E. 12th St. in Kansas City, Missouri, and the south door of the courthouse in Independence located at 112 W. Lexington Ave.

Payments also can be mailed and must be postmarked by Dec. 31 to avoid a penalty.