Jae Edgar Bennett remembered as selfless leader to houseless community in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A leader in the fight against homelessness in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Thursday after a car crash .

Jae Edgar Bennett was the founder of Street Medicine KC helping provide medical and other services for those who are houseless in Kansas City.

The group occupies the building at 8th Street and The Paseo.

"He never judged, he didn’t care. People could come in here in whatever condition and he would be like, cool what do you need," MacKenzie Chesnut, who volunteers at Street Medicine KC, said.

Chesnut described Bennett as a selfless leader and eccentric.

"Everyone who he met he affected. He brought joy, laughter, safety, shelter [and] security to so many people’s lives, he was an excellent friend," Chesnut said.

Those who Bennett helped over the years are still taking his loss in.

"His loss is like, I can’t wrap my head around it yet," Michael Johnson, who experienced homelessness, said.

Last week, Bennett helped Johnson find a place to live, on the same day Bennett was killed in a car crash.

"He was genuine about what he did, he didn’t shortcut nothing," Johnson said.

Over the weekend, a candle lit up a picture of a Bennett inside Street Medicine KC.

"This year, people were homeless for the first time, a lot of people and so [there's] more homeless people, less room for shelters because of the COVID restrictions, this is not a warming center. Jae opened this up as a warming center," Chesnut said.

Bennett had several endeavors, including helping open up a co-working space for therapists at Martini Corner and expanding his mission to Westport, providing services in the basement of a church.

41 Action News spoke with Bennett about the importance of this work in 2017.

"When we’re looking at 68% of people on the streets right now that are homeless has a mental health issue, there has to be some type of addressing that more than the medical part," Bennett previously told 41 Action News.

A man who did so much to improve other people's lives, will be missed by so many in this community as they continue his mission.

"Jae is a hero, he saved so many people," Chesnut said.

Street Medicine KC typically helps 40 to 50 people a day.

Funeral service have not been announced.

Street Medicine KC has a website a Facebook page for people interested in volunteering or learning more about their services.