Jason Sudeikis-led Thundergong benefit show returns Nov. 12

Thundergong, a benefit variety show for the Steps of Faith Foundation, will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 9:47 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 10:47:08-04

Save the date — Thundergong returns on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Thundergong is a variety show headlined by Jason Sudeikis to benefit the Steps of Faith Foundation, a nonprofit that helps provide prosthetics for amputees who are underinsured or don’t have insurance.

The 2022 show, which will return in-person at the Uptown Theater, will be the sixth annual Thundergong show, which features celebrity appearances from Sudeikis’ friends for a night of music and comedy.

Sudeikis, 46, moved to Overland Park as a child and graduated from Shawnee Mission West.

He rose to prominence after joining “Saturday Night Live” as a sketch writer in 2003, eventually transitioning into a featured performer role.

More recently, Sudeikis has been lauded for his performance in “Ted Lasso.”

He also is one of the founding members of the Big Slick charity, which raises money annually for Children’s Mercy Hospital alongside other Kansas City-area comedians and celebrities — including Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner.

