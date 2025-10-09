JaxCo Legislature prepares 2026 campaign criteria for interim executive applicants during listening session

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — About 60 Jackson County residents turned out in Lee's Summit to share their criteria for the successor of former Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

Jackson County Legislature preps for interim executive applicants at listening session

"I want someone with integrity, who is qualified for the job, someone who cares about the taxpayers," Joleen Twiford told KSHB 41 on Wednesday night.

Jake Weller/KSHB Joleen Twiford

The focus group-style session forced residents to answer questions from Jackson County Legislators Sean and Megan Smith and vocally present their own.

The questions included feedback on White's time in office, what the public's involvement should be, and the characteristics of the candidate.

Jake Weller/KSHB

"I want to be able to give input," Lee's Summit resident Rodrick Sparks said. "This is my community, and I believe this is a great opportunity to be able to share what the next steps look like."

12 applicants are eligible for the position and would serve out the remainder of White's term through December 2026.

Jackson County, Missouri Jackson County, Missouri, County Executive Frank White, Jr.

The candidates, a handful of whom were in attendance, have a variety of backgrounds, including an author, attorneys, two current legislators, and a mix of applicants with and without public service experience.

One resident told the hosting legislators that he doesn't want them to hire an executive from within, stating that those are current elected officials, who should have listened to that feedback in past listening sessions and not applied.

They also stated that the two legislators who applied for the position should be withheld from a vote. Legislator Smith told members of the public that five "yes" votes will determine the new executive.

Rothfield, Ariel

Residents are calling for transparency, and there are a few mixed opinions on the public's involvement in the process.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Legislature is voting on a resolution introduced earlier this week that sets the parameters for the hiring process.

The resolution includes a "pledge" to the new-hire not to run for a bid for election in 2026. The applicant would be asked to sign a document honoring the agreement.

"It’s important that they’re not off trying to promote themselves," Twiford said. "They need to be on the job working on all the problems we have in Jackson County."

Jake Weller/KSHB

For Rodrick Sparks, the will of the voter is what matters to him.

"I believe elections are elections, and I think if the people choose to rehire you, then they should have that right also," he said. "Ultimately, I think it comes down to what the voters want."

Jake Weller/KSHB Rodrick Sparks

KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa spoke with residents about their thoughts on the 12 applicants. Some did not know much about the candidates.

Residents left on Wednesday night without an introduction of which candidates were in attendance.

Former Jackson County Legislator Dan Tarwater spoke with KSHB 41, stating he has no intention of running for office if he were selected for the interim position.

Jake Weller/KSHB Dan Tarwater

"Someone needs to go in there who has the experience to be able to fix things," he explained. "It's not going to be a position like usual, where you can learn for a little while and get your feet underneath you, and then get things done."

Property tax assessments and professional sports were among the two top priorities. Still, transparency remained paramount for residents.

Charlie Keegan

"I’d love to be able to see a transparent process that allows the voters to be able to see who actually wants to take on that role and be the best representation for our community," Sparks added.

If the Legislature passes the new resolution on Thursday, a public hearing for the applicants must be held by Oct. 14.

Legislators then have 30 days to hire the new executive, or a Jackson County Judge will step in to make the decision.

—