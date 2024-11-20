Jay-Z's Team Roc accuses KCKPD, Unified Government of stalling release of records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Team Roc is accusing the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK of stalling to turn over records requested last year.

The organization — which is a social justice branch of rap star Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation — filed a lawsuit Tuesday against KCKPD and the UG, according to NBC.

Last November, Team Roc and the Midwest Innocence Project filed a records request seeking documents related to allegations of corruption and misconduct by KCKPD.

Representatives from Team Roc told NBC News the organization was charged and paid a $2,200 fee.

To date, the lawsuit alleges 225 documents received by Team Roc have only been related to "personnel locator records showing officer shifts and assignments and a smaller handful consisting of training materials and department policies," among other allegations.

KCKPD has been on Team Roc's radar since 2021 when the organization filed a lawsuit against the department.

—

