Jayhawks fans celebrate NCAA Championship win along Massachusetts Street Tuesday

LAWERENCE, Kan. — On Tuesday, Massachusetts Street in Lawrence was much calmer compared to Monday night after the University of Kansas men's basketball team won the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, more like the calm after the storm.

However, Jayhawks' fans in their crimson and blue took to the streets to celebrate the victory the day after.

“When I saw that we won, we were getting all hyped up and super excited,” Blake Zygmunt said.

KU fans woke up feeling like champs today.

“I can't explain it, it’s unbelievable. I cant tell you how I feel, it’s unbelievable, it’s crazy, euphoric,” Piotr Zygmunt said.

Some fans were feeling extra happy about the win and celebrated by getting a fresh hair cut at a local barbershop to make sure they also look like champs.

“Feeling great. I was here last night until about 1 a.m., so feeling good, got the haircut,” Vincent Garcia said.

Other fans we spoke with along Massachusetts Street were stocking up on some championship merchandise that Phil Minton, owner of Jock’s Nitch, stayed up all night printing.

“After the game it was crazy, with was such a tight ball game like that, we had pre printed a whole bunch of shirts. We did live spray painting on our back patio," Minton said. "So once the game was over, we were the only place in town that had shirts, so we were slammed right after the game."

On the other hand, more fans were trolling down a quiet yet busy Massachusetts Street in their crimson and blue, including hardcore fans like Joe Nicoletti, who was decked out in a Jayhawks suit jacket and hat adorned with flags.

“This jacket was actually bought down here in Lawerence on the Southside," Nicoletti said. "I saw it, bought it, couldn’t live, without it. I will probably be buried in it."

Nicoletti showed off his jacket and said that wearing it Tuesday after the win feels a bit more special.

“I wear KU everyday and a lot of people know that, and if I don’t wear KU it feels weird, but today it’s a little bit special because of last night, and it will always be special because of the national championship,” Nicoletti said.