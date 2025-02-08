Jazz Kitchen gives Kansas City residents taste of NOLA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We know not everybody could make it to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, but it doesn’t mean you can’t feel like it.

We’re bringing you inside the Jazz Kitchen where you can have a taste of NOLA right here at home.

For the past three decades, the restaurant that sits near the state line on 39th Street has been serving up everything NOLA-styled—from the beads, the food and the music.

Andrea Mabe is the general manager.

“When you come in you do feel like you’re in Louisiana,” said Mabe. “You have that taste of the south, the taste of Louisiana. We serve Cajun food. Most of the decorations on the wall actually came from New Orleans hand-picked by the owners.”

Grab cakes, fried pickles, gumbo, and jambalaya are some of the hot items on their menu. And you can wash it all down with a classic NOLA drink, the ‘hurricane’.

It’s the perfect place for Chief fans to indulge themselves in the New Orleans culture ahead of Sunday's game.

Myles Mitchell frequents the restaurant.

“I feel like it really encompasses the atmosphere,” said Mitchell. “The food is top tier as far as that real New Orleans style soul food feeling. Every time I go home, immediately crash out, I’m asleep. Because it leaves you feeling fulfilled.”

He is also a long-time-die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan.

“Beginning of the year I put my money on the Chiefs to win it all and look where we’re going Sunday,” said Mitchell.

Jill Green is another faithful customer. She and her husband have been eating at the restaurant since it opened.

“My husband and I will have been married 32 years this year and we sat pretty much in this same spot 31 years ago for our first-year anniversary when they first opened,” said Green.

“It’s our favorite restaurant in Kansas City.”

Their favorite dish is the Chicken A La Mer. And though they couldn’t make it to NOLA for the big game, their tongues won’t taste the difference.

“We’ve been to New Orleans a few times, and unfortunately, we’re not there right now,” said Green. “But, if we can’t be there, we’re here.”

Cheering on the Chiefs, in the jazziest way.

