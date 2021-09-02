Jewish Family Services ramping up food delivery during High Holy Day season

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Jewish Family Services is ramping up its efforts to deliver food packages and other essentials to those in need in the metro as the Jewish High Holy Days begin this Monday evening.

JFS says more than 800 individuals and families are still in need of monthly assistance from the organization's food pantry.

JFS adds that 39% of the agency’s clients receive at least one or more other services provided by JFS such as social service case management, counseling and a variety of services for older adults.

JFS is seeking donations of non-perishable food items, as well as other essential items like toilet paper, toothpaste and other toiletries for their families.

There are two food drives scheduled in the near future: Monday, Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at JFS’ Brookside Pantry and on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jewish Community Campus in Overland Park.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sundown Monday evening and continues through Wednesday, with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for practitioners of the Jewish faith, beginning next Wednesday evening and ending on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Kansas City-area congregations are still navigating pandemic protocols for safe observance, with some synagogues opting for limited capacity and masked in-person services, while others are going virtual only.