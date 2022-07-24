John Jordan ‘Buck’ O’Neil inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — After too-long of wait, the baseball world finally and officially welcomed Kansas City legend John Jordan “Buck” O”Neil into its hall of fame.

In a ceremony Sunday from Cooperstown, New York, officials from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, along with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, officially unveiled the plaque that will stand forever.

Welcome to baseball immortality, Buck O'Neil.



📷 Milo Stewart Jr. pic.twitter.com/WnXQpi6APv — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 24, 2022

O’Neil’s niece, Dr. Angela Terry, spoke on behalf of O’Neil.

“If Uncle John were here with us this afternoon, his usual spirit of humility and gratefulness would be on full display,” Terry said during the speech.

KSHB 41 News’ Dia Wall, covering the induction from Cooperstown, says that Terry recognized the work of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. Kendrick picked up the promotion of the museum after O'Neil's passing

“His leadership in advancing the mission, the prominence and the vitality of the museum,” Terry said.

Officials across Kansas City expressed their congratulations Sunday for O'Neil's induction.

