Johnny Dare returns to airwaves Wednesday after hospital stint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Johnny Dare Morning Show will be happy and relieved to hear the host back live on air Wednesday morning.

The show’s namesake is making his return to the airwaves following a stint in the hospital for pancreas issues.

In a “cheeky” Facebook post , the show’s program director said hospital officials “thought it best that Johnny leaves their facility.”

He is resting at home until his return.

The director promised listeners the full story, including “details you won’t be able to scrub from your brain.”

The Johnny Dare Morning Show airs weekdays on 98.9 The Rock from 6 to 10 a.m.

—