Johnson County Community College ready to train possible Panasonic workers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of jobs are coming to Johnson County, and one school says it's ready to train the workforce possibly needed.

Panasonic announced plans to bring an energy electric battery plant to De Soto, Kansas.

"The company plans can create up to 4,000 direct jobs and result in $4 billion of investment. That's $4 Billion with a B ," said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

Officials with the governor's office and Panasonic would not say what types of jobs would be brought to De Soto .

However, it is expected the jobs will likely require high-tech skills officials with Johnson County Community College say they offer.

"Engineering skills are needed, and we teach them," said Elisa Waldman, vice president of workforce development and continuing education. "Industrial technology. Industrial maintenance. There's a world of information and knowledge for people to gain as the equipment progresses."

Waldman says companies seek out the high-tech skills students learn.

"Companies come to us for customized training," Waldman said. "So, we can take any topic that the company needs to train its employees on, and we source out the correct instructors from around the region and the nation, create the curriculum and then we're able to help train the employees for the specific needs that the company has."

While the future remains undetermined, Waldman says JCCC students with such skills can earn wages starting at $80,000 to $90,000 a year.

