2 injured after twin-engine plane crashes on top of hangar at New Century AirCenter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people on board a twin-engine plane were injured Monday afternoon after their plane crashed on to the top of a hangar at New Century AirCenter.

Around 1:15 p.m., crews received reports that an aircraft was on top of a hangar at the airfield.

A county spokesperson said the plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90, landed on top of the Butler Avionics Hangar.

The two occupants of the plane were rescued from the roof and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Online flight records from Flight Aware show the aircraft took around 1 p.m. Monday from Butler, Missouri. The first emergency crews were dispatched to New Century AirCenter about 15 minutes later.

A photo from the scene provided by a witness showed an aircraft on the sloped roof of a hangar.

Zach Martin A plane crashed atop a hanger on Monday, June 16, 2025, at New Century AirCenter in Johnson County, Kansas.

While the airport was closed briefly, it re-opened for traffic as of 2:20 p.m.

