Johnson County DA to announce review of Dec. 31, 2022, police shooting in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is expected to release his review Wednesday of a deadly police shooting on Dec. 31, 2022, in Olathe.

The findings detail the police response to a physical disturbance call around 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve in the 900 block of E. Oakview Street.

In their initial description of the incident, when officers arrived, they contacted a man allegedly armed with an “edged weapon” who allegedly “advanced toward officers.”

After unsuccessfully using a taser on the man, an officer with the Olathe Police Department opened fire, killing the man.

The man was later identified as 27-year-old Brandon Lynch.

Howe’s press conference, which is slated for 1 p.m. from the Johnson County District Courthouse, will include members of the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative Team and the Olathe Police Department.

