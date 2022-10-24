Johnson County discovers 3rd party accessed election workers' social security numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An unauthorized third party accessed the social security information from some Johnson County election workers after Konnech permitted access its PollChief servers, according to the county.

Officials previously said Friday that 825 workers had their driver's license information compromised.

The county announced Monday that the third party also had access to 494 election workers' social security information.

The total number of election workers whose driver's license info, social security number or both was potentially compromised now stands at 1,319, which the county said is less than 15% of election workers in the PollChief database.

The third-party accessed the information to perform software development and technical support.

All poll workers whose information was compromised will be contacted by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the county will provide free identity-protection monitoring to those who were impacted.

County officials began reviewing the matter after Eugene Yu, the CEO of Konnech, was arrested in early October.

PollChief, which the Johnson County Election Board uses to store election worker data, is sold and distributed by Konnech.

Throughout the investigation, the county has emphasized that the software is not connected to any voting machine or apparatus. It is a poll-worker management tool and not used s part of the voting or vote-tabulation process.

"The Election Office continues to use the PollChief software on servers isolated from and under the exclusive control of Johnson County," the county said in a statement. "There has been no evidence of malicious activity. As noted below, PollChief is not connected to voting, tabulation or any other county systems. PollChief continues to be an important tool to schedule and train poll workers for the current election."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office also issued a statement and urged anyone who suspects they've been a victim of identity fraud in connection with the third-party to access to contact them.

"If you have registered as a poll worker for the Johnson County election office between June 2016 and October 2022 and have concerns that your personal information provided to the county has been compromised, please go to www.JoCosheriff.org to report identity theft," the sheriff's office said.

