Johnson County election officials see surge in early voting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of ballots already cast in Johnson County, Kansas, ahead of Tuesday’s elections is more than double the number from 2019 and more than triple the number from 2017.

According to data from the Johnson County Election Office, more than 25,400 ballots have been cast for Tuesday’s elections. That compares to 11,168 early votes in 2019 and 9,485 votes in 2017.

Voters have been able to cast ballots early at eight advance voting locations across the county, the busiest of which has been the Hilltop Conference Center near W 143rd Street and U.S. 69 Highway. The center is in the heart of the Blue Valley School District, which is holding elections for its Board of Education.

Friday and Saturday were record-setting days for advance voting during a local election. 4,500+ votes were cast each day.



There's one hour of advance voting left in this election. The Arts & Heritage Center, Hilltop Conference Center, and Election Office will be open until noon. pic.twitter.com/sWpHu5bBGC — Johnson County Election Office (@jocoelection) November 1, 2021

In addition to advance voting, county election officials say they received more than 19,200 requests for mail-in ballots. As of Saturday, only 8,234 ballots had been returned.

Polls for Tuesday’s election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Races on the ballot include boards of education and municipal elections.