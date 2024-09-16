KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Johnson County is working to provide affordable housing help to residents that need it most. Yet not only can they only provide so many housing choice vouchers a year, but they can also only find housing for a fraction of them. That’s because there aren’t enough landlords to accept them.

Johnson County opened their wait list in June and took 600 applicants. However, Heather McNeive, director of Johnson County Housing Services, explained that the success rate of finding those people housing is around 5%.

Olivia Acree /KSHB Heather McNeive - Dir. Johnson County Housing Services

“Johnson County is able to offer more rental assistance in the community than we have units available for those families to use their subsidy," McNeive said.

Brendon Pishny is the president of Landlords of Johnson County. He’s also a landlord that accepts vouchers. He started accepting them because the county offers an incentive to landlords who will take them - one month’s rent.

Tim Hellhake Johnson County faces rising housing demand during a shortage of landlords willing to accept vouchers.

“That got a lot of landlords on board to try the program with the hopes of, oh, then you have a good experience. Then you're willing to do it again and again and again,” said Pishny.

The goal is to get more landlords on board, but Pishny says he understand why landlords still have concerns.

“As housing providers, we're just there to provide the housing. We're not the social services side of things. If there's other things that are needed, the landlord wants to know that they're going to have that support they need beyond just the voucher supplemental income,” said Pishny.

So far this year the county has recruited around 50 new landlords, but that doesn’t fully solve the problem.

“There's a dramatic shortage. The demand is very high, and the supply is very low," McNeive said.

Unlike Lawrence and Kansas City, Missouri, Johnson County’s housing authority can’t require a landlord to take vouchers. Pishny is grateful for that.

“We want to be in conversations whenever you punitively send something to a landlord or make them do something, they'll a lot of times leave the market. We want to know that we're a partner in this,” said Pishny.

Federal funding for the landlord incentive program runs out this year. However, the county has approved $200,000 in the 2025 budget to keep the program running.