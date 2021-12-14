Watch
Johnson County jury awards father $41 million in daycare suit

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Gavel
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 14, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman found guilty of severely beating a 4-month-old boy and illegally operating a daycare out of her home is facing a $41 million judgment in Johnson County District Court.

In 2019, Paige Hatfield, 30, of Olathe, Kansas, was found guilty by a Johnson County jury of severely injuring Kingston Gilbert, leading to severe brain injuries that left him blind.

The incident took place on Jan. 31, 2017, while the boy was in Hatfield’s care.

In addition to the criminal conviction, the boy’s father, Paul Gilbert, filed a civil suit in 2019 against Hatfield.

On Tuesday, Gilbert’s attorney confirmed to KSHB 41 News that a jury recently awarded Paul Gilbert $41.5 million in the civil suit.

Hatfield's attorney, Stacey Schlimmer, said her client does not plan to appeal, adding that Hatfield is disappointed and lacks faith in the justice system.

