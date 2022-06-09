Johnson County, Kansas, homeowners struggle to repair tornado damage

LENEXA, Kan. — Some homeowners in Johnson County, Kansas, are still cleaning up after an EF-1 tornado caused damage early Wednesday morning.

Lenexa resident Brandon Smith's house is nearly covered by large limbs from a tree in his front yard.

"It was a great tree, too. A lot of shade," Smith said.

He says it's been a rough couple of days.

"That's right over my bedroom, so I can't really sleep there. So I'm sleeping on the couch the last couple of nights," Smith said.

The cost of repair won't be cheap. Smith says his normal deductible through his insurance company is $1,000. However, the company told him because this is considered wind damage, the deductible is now 2% of the total coverage, which makes it $5,700.

He worries now that he has filed a claim his insurance will go up even more and he won't get help with the damage.

"The reason I have insurance is so when disaster strikes I am only out of pocket what the deductible is," Smith said.

For tree removal and home repairs, he estimates he'll have to pay around $4,000.

"It's going to take away from other things I'd like to do to my house or just general paying the bills and things like that," Smith said.

Smith wants others to be aware of exactly what is in their insurance policy and is hopeful someone else can learn from his experience.

"You know, it's quite a burden," Smith said.

