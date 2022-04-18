Johnson County, KS, releases survey: ‘nearly all residents feel good’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, officials released the results of its 2022 community survey last week, showing broad support of residents in the county on a myriad of issues.

As of July 2021, roughly 613,000 people lived in the county - making it the most populated county in Kansas - and the survey found that overall satisfaction was above average.

A press release headline announcing the results read, “According to new survey, nearly all residents feel good about living in Johnson County.”

The annual survey is conducted by the ETC Institute in Olathe, which conducts government surveys across the country. The Johnson County government survey included 25 questions and surveyed residents in January and February 2022. The survey was mailed to a random sample of county residents. Of that group, 1,649 responses were received.

“When it comes to being a place to live, raise children, work and retire, Johnson County is head and shoulders above the national and other large community averages,” Chris Tatham, president and chief executive officer of ETC, said in a release.

More information about the results of the survey are online .

