Johnson County, KS, residential property values increase by average of 12%

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Appraisers Office released 2023 residential property valuations Thursday, with the average value increasing by 12%.

The 2023 update continues a trend showing different parts of the county increasing at different rates.

A large swath of the county south of Interstate 435 and north of 175th Street shows an average increase between 13% and 15.99%. Pockets of Leawood and Prairie Village show increases in excess of 16%.

The outlying areas of the southern parts of the county saw the lowest average increases between zero and 11%.

The 2023 increase is similar to the 11% increase reported in the county last year.

“We continue to experience a seller’s market in Johnson County, due to the low inventory,” Johnson County Appraiser Beau Boisvert said in a release. “This was also the situation in 2020 and 2021 and similar real estate trends are expected as we continue into 2023.”

Boisvert estimates that roughly 90% of residential properties in the county saw an increase, excluding sales and new construction. Roughly 42% of properties saw a change of 10% or less.

The updated numbers come during a national climate of generally increasing interest rates.