Johnson County neighborhood begins cleanup after EF0 tornado

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Cleanup and repairs are underway in a Johnson County neighborhood hit by an EF0 tornado Monday night.

Tree limbs and debris covered yards Tuesday morning as neighbors surveyed the damage to their homes.

Homeowner Dean Ferraro said the damage to his home was so bad that he and his wife can no longer live there for the time being.

Ferraro was parked under an overpass about a mile down the road when the tornado came through, not knowing it caused severe damage to his home.

"Everything was swirling around, there was debris going around and hail like crazy and then it just quit," Ferraro said.

When he got home, he saw the storm had picked up his roof and dropped it back down. His front door was shattered and the inside of his home suffered ceiling damage.

Although it's a hard sight to see, Ferraro said he's just grateful his wife wasn't home.

"It could have been worse, nobody was hurt, it's just stuff so we'll get it figured out," Ferraro said.

Around the rest of the neighborhood, trees and debris covered yards Tuesday.

Debbie Battaglia spent the morning looking for her deck furniture, which she found in various places around the neighborhood.

The storm damaged her roof and ripped up the trees she planted 28 years ago. As repair work gets underway, she's keeping things in perspective.

"It can be fixed. Everybody out here has insurance and we're just lucky, we're lucky that it wasn't an F3 or an F4, I mean it would have leveled this," Battaglia said.

—