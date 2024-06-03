Johnson County offers residents a chance to make their voice heard about 2025 budget

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County recently released their 2025 budget. They’ll adopt it in August but before they do that, they want the community to understand it, and have a chance to give their input.

The county will host four community input sessions before they publish the budget. The county budget director called it a maintenance budget, meaning the revenues are starting to return to normal growth levels and they’re seeing an impact on spending from inflation.

Those two things together have limited the amount of funding that’s available for any new items. They're continuing to fund existing services but not adding anything new.

Johnson County budget director, Robin Symes, said they’re also seeing property values return to normal, helping residents property taxes stabilize.

“We're seeing property values at about 6.5% and so that's where residents can assume that that's the average for an average home which is about $480,000. At our quarter mill levy rollback, which we have proposed this year, really, residents would see about a $6 a month increase in those property taxes for an average home,” said Robin Symes, Johnson County budget director.

Symes also told me that inflation is impacting spending, creating the potential for budget problems within the next five years.

“We're seeing increases in our building costs, construction, public works, concrete, really all of those expenditures that we're seeing at home. Food, utilities, it's impacting our budget, and that's also causing a strain as far as any new services that we could provide,” said Symes.

The county won’t adopt the budget until late August so to share your thoughts, you can visit one of the input sessions the county is hosting.

The first two are Monday, June 3, at the Central Resource Library at 10 am and 5 pm, then again on Monday, June 10, at the Monticello library at those same times.