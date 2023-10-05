Johnson County program helps people with disabilities gain workplace skills

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Abby Dodge

On a fall-like Thursday afternoon, the Overland Park Sheraton at the Convention Center played host to a law convention and two interns for Project SEARCH.

Through Johnson County Developmental Supports, Project SEARCH helps people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities build their skills before applying for a long-term position in the community.

“I like having a job because it’s more like, being more independent,” said Amy Jimenez, an intern with Project SEARCH.

The Overland Park Sheraton partnered with JCDS to jump start the careers of interns.

“What they bring is, a smile to work every day and an energy level that’s infectious for all of us,” said Don Lenahan, the general manager at the Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center. “Not only does is help our business, but more importantly being a great steward and great support for our community.”

Johnson County Developmental Supports said they are currently training their 10th class and expect to have their 100th intern complete the program.

Also on Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners issued a proclamation, recognizing October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Harrison Castillo is the second intern at the Sheraton who works in the engineering department. He said he enjoys helping people who stay in Overland Park.

“Completing a task, it makes me feel good,” Castillo said. “I like learning new things on the job and trying to get better at my job.”

Gamy Espino is the Project SEARCH lead instructor. He said seeing the interns gain confidence is the best part of his job.

“You can tell how proud they are of doing the job and sometimes they don’t think they can do the job at the beginning, then they realize how capable they are,” Espino said. “It’s a really good feeling to see them proud of themselves.”

If you are an employer interested in hosting a Project SEARCH intern, reach out to Johnson County Developmental Supports.

—