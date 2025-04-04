Johnson County searches for housing solutions

OLATHE, Kan. — Speakers at Johnson County Board of Commissioners meetings frequently ask county officials how to make housing more affordable.

The commission made it a priority to improve housing options in 2023.

“We realize that it’s up to local governments to really be the champions of innovation and solutions,” said Johnson County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly.

On Thursday, commissioners took a first step in addressing housing needs.

The board approved a letter of intent from the Greater Kansas City Home Ownership Initiative to address the availability of housing at varying price points.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Meeting



The group is the not-for-profit arm of VanTrust real estate.

Some community members want to know more about the new partnership before the county moves forward.

“What level of visibility will the public have into these developments,” said Amy Cox, Johnson County resident and The Good Faith Network member Amy Cox. “We appreciate hearing more discussion about what happens next.”

The partnership’s goals include evaluating potential developments and creating best practices and model policies to increase housing availability.

VanTrust VP of Development Justin Duff spoke to the board on Thursday.

“We look forward to creating a magnet for others in your city to come and talk to us about opportunities they may have in their cities,” he said. “And locations, whether it's land or property that needs to be improved. To go at a nonprofit approach for affordable housing.”

Chairman Kelly said the non-exclusive partnership is an open invitation for other stakeholders to join their effort to increase the supply of affordable housing in the county.

“Good government works with partners to be able to fill the gaps that the market can’t or won’t fill by themselves,” Kelly said. “So I think it’s important that we continue those partnerships. And, again, look forward to working with the private sector to help move the entire community forward.”

During public comment, some members of the community alluded to a conflict of interest between the Chairman and VanTrust. A member of the nonprofit board works at the same law firm as Chairman Kelly.

The chairman recused himself when the board voted on the letter of intent.

Kelly does not believe there is a conflict of interest.

“There is no conflict of interest," a spokesperson for the county told KSHB 41. "This is not a financial transaction. This letter of intent is a nonbinding, nonexclusive invitation to the housing stakeholders and experts in Johnson County to co-create solutions tailored to our community’s needs."

Duff said VanTrust is still working on the mission statement and name for the not-for-profit arm of their group.

They plan to sit down with KSHB 41 to talk about the program in the coming days.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.



