Johnson County Sheriff: ‘We have a place for you’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden wants law enforcement officers from around the country to know “we have a place for you,” according to a news release.

Hayden has deemed the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office a “safe haven” for any law enforcement officers feeling “unsupported and undervalued.”

“True to our Midwestern values, Johnson County is a place where freedom is valued, and law enforcement is respected,” Hayden said in the release. “The support our citizens have shown over the last several years has been overwhelming.”

Hayden wrote that this open invitation comes at a time when large quantities of officers are leaving due to unsatisfactory budgets and “government overreach.”

“People may say this is all about the vaccine, but that’s missing the point,” Hayden said. “This issue is so much more than that. This is about valuing, empowering and supporting individual decisions. … We trust our staff to make the best decisions for themselves and our citizens."

In the release, Hayden highlighted the diversity of the sheriff’s office, including that at least 16 languages are spoken by employees.

