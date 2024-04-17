Johnson County takes action: First-ever opioid symposium aims to educate and empower against rising crisis

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Communities across Kansas City have been raising their voices about the opioid epidemic. Including Johnson County, who will host its first ever opioid symposium Wednesday.

The county says 200 community members are expected at the Arts and Heritage Center for the event.

They will hear from speakers who have been impacted by the opioid crisis. The hope is that people will leave with an understanding of ways they can help.

Sierra Wright with the Johnson County Mental Health Center says that oftentimes it’s a lack of education about opioids and the danger of fentanyl that can lead to overdoses and deaths in youth.

The county reported that the average age for first drug use in Kansas is around 12 or 13 years old.

“We know that there can be a relationship between youth maybe not having the skills to cope with stress and anxiety and all of those peer pressures that they’re experiencing and in turn turning towards substances to cope with that, and so I think the really interesting part about fentanyl today is just potentially that even that experimentation into trying it even just one time can be deadly,” said Sierra Wright, Manager of Prevention, Johnson County Mental Health Center.

The county can help people get free resources like Narcan and medication disposal pouches .

“We hope that folks leave with an understanding of ways that can help to prevent both fatal and non-fatal overdoses within the county,” said Wright.

The county has seen a rise in opioid abuse over the last few years, especially in teens, and reported that from 2020 to 2023, opioid abuse in teens at the county treatment center went up 40%.

That’s why Wright says this education and awareness is important.