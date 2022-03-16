Joplin police officer released from hospital after surviving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Joplin Police Department officer was released from the hospital after surviving a shooting that killed two other police officers.

Officer Rick Hirshey was officially released from a Freeman Health System hospital Wednesday morning and was given a heroes send off, according to a Facebook post from the department .

"Freeman Health Systems doctors, nurses, administrative staff and all other employees who took such great care of our officers and personnel over the last week. We thank you so much and are forever grateful," the post said. "Officer Hirshey still has a long recovery period so please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

Officer Hirshey was involved in an incident on March 8 where gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and two other officers .

Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed both died of their injuries sustained in the incident. Joplin police announced Thursday that Reed's family had decided to honor his wishes to be an organ donor.

The public funeral service for Cpl. Cooper was held Tuesday, while Officer Reed's public funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.