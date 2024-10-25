Sen. Josh Hawley's bus tour makes stop in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sen. Josh Hawley is currently on a bus tour of Missouri with just a week and a half left until the general election.

The incumbent senator made his last stop of the day in North Kansas City at Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum.

As with other campaign stops we’ve seen, Hawley kept his talking points to big, divisive issues like immigration, abortion, and gender-affirming care.

Hawley is in favor of letting the states decide their own laws on abortion, telling KSHB 41 in previous interviews that he does not support a national abortion ban.

The senator continued to throw his support behind a completely closed border and fortification of the border wall.

While talking with people in the crowd, he discussed election security and voter ID laws.

Hawley’s stop in the metro is just one stop on the weeks-long bus tour for the Hawley campaign.

They’ve covered the entire Show Me State, concentrating on the more populated areas. Thursday’s event was the third stop for Hawley in the KC area in recent weeks.

With a national increase in early voters, 39% being Republicans, according to NBC, I asked the senator how that’s playing into his campaign.

“This is why we’ve been out on the road and doing a bus tour all over the state,” Hawley said. “The week before that and the week before that we were with Harrison [Butker].”

The senator said he encourages people to vote early and supports the election process in Missouri because of the state’s current election laws and systems.

The Hawley campaign plans to campaign until Election Day.

—