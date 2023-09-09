Watch Now
Journey to net zero | KC sets goals for reaching net zero by 2050 at 2023 Climate Summit

The 2023 Climate Summit will focus on what lies ahead in the next 10, 20, 30 years – as Kansas City aims to reach net zero by 2050.
Climate Action KC
Cassie Wilson/KSHB
Climate Action KC
KC Climate Action Summit 2023
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 14:55:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 600 participants from around the Kansas City region helped brainstorm green infrastructure goals for the next 10, 20 and 30 years at the 2023 Climate Summit as Kansas City aims to reach net zero by 2050.

10 counties in Missouri and Kansas that include 19 communities in the region – representing 83% of the metropolitan population – have taken supporting actions regarding the plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The goal of the summit was to brainstorm ideas and create collaborative projects that utilize the billions of government dollars that are being funneled down for resiliency-related projects.

The government funding for climate projects is considered a once-in-a-generation opportunity for green infrastructure planning, and stakeholders in Kansas City are working to acquire as much of that green as they can in order to go green.

