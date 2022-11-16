Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jousting Pigs BBQ announces closure of Liberty location

Jousting Pigs Barbecue
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lindsay Shively/KSHB 41 News
Jousting Pigs Barbecue
Posted at 11:43 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 12:48:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jousting Pigs BBQ announced Wednesday that it is closing its Liberty location on Nov. 27.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that a partnership with 3HALVES Brewing Co. came to an end, and it was unable to find a new standalone location in Liberty. Jousting Pigs BBQ and 3HALVES Brewing Co. joined under the same roof in 2019. The brewing company will now be fully operating the building, and will be introducing a new menu.

Jousting Pigs BBQ will continue to serve customers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and in the Legends at 1702 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

"We can't thank the Liberty and surrounding communities enough for their amazing support the last 3 years," Jousting Pigs owner John Atwell said in a statement. "We are very proud of everything we accomplished given all the challenges the past few years, and hope to return to the area. Thank you to our amazing employees for all their hard work, they were the biggest reason for our success."

The owner also thanked 3HALVES Brewing Co. for their three-year partnership.

"While this is a very sad time it will allow me to spend more time at our Legends and Arrowhead locations as well as spend some much needed time with my family," Atwell said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock