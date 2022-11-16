Jousting Pigs BBQ announces closure of Liberty location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jousting Pigs BBQ announced Wednesday that it is closing its Liberty location on Nov. 27.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that a partnership with 3HALVES Brewing Co. came to an end, and it was unable to find a new standalone location in Liberty. Jousting Pigs BBQ and 3HALVES Brewing Co. joined under the same roof in 2019 . The brewing company will now be fully operating the building, and will be introducing a new menu.

Jousting Pigs BBQ will continue to serve customers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and in the Legends at 1702 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

"We can't thank the Liberty and surrounding communities enough for their amazing support the last 3 years," Jousting Pigs owner John Atwell said in a statement. "We are very proud of everything we accomplished given all the challenges the past few years, and hope to return to the area. Thank you to our amazing employees for all their hard work, they were the biggest reason for our success."

The owner also thanked 3HALVES Brewing Co. for their three-year partnership.

"While this is a very sad time it will allow me to spend more time at our Legends and Arrowhead locations as well as spend some much needed time with my family," Atwell said.

