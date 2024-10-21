Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against 3 Missouri lawmakers who wrongly identified man as Chiefs rally shooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against three lawmakers who wrongly identified an Olathe man as the Chiefs rally shooter.

Denton Loudermill filed the lawsuit in April against Sens. Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Nick Schroer, all three of whom are Missouri Republican lawmakers.

On the day of the shooting, a photo of Loudermill placed in handcuffs was posted on social media.

The photo identified Loudermill as the rally shooter and an illegal immigrant.

One of the posts was viewed 7.2 million times, liked over 176,000 times, quoted 515 times and reposted over 20,000 times.

The trio of senators all reposted the posts identifying Loudermill as the shooter and an illegal immigrant.

Lawyers representing Brattin, Hoskins and Schroer all filed motions to dismiss the lawsuits for lack of personal jurisdiction, which a judge granted on Monday, Oct. 21.

