Olathe man falsely identified as parade shooter files suit against Missouri politicians

Denton Loudermill
Jacob Morgan/KSHB 41
Denton Loudermill
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 03, 2024
2024-04-03

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man who was falsely identified as the shooter at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally earlier this year has filed a federal lawsuit against three Missouri politicians.

Arthur Benson, the attorney representing Denton Loudermill, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in the District of Kansas.

RELATED | 'Clear it up': Olathe man wrongfully identified as Super Bowl rally shooter wants apology

The lawsuit names Missouri Sens. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville), Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) and Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles County). The suit alleges the trio of false light invasion of privacy.

LINK | Read the lawsuit

The suit is similar to a lawsuit Benton filed on behalf of Loudermill against U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) last month.

In the suit referencing Brattin, Loudermill's attorneys referenced an image posted on "X" of Loudermill with text calling him an "illegal alien" and "shooter."

Benson asked for a jury trial and consideration of actual, compensatory and punitive damages.

In a late February phone interview with KSHB 41 I-Team producer Lisa McCormick, Brattin said he had "no comment" about his social media posts.

