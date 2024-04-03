Olathe man falsely identified as parade shooter files suit against Missouri politicians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man who was falsely identified as the shooter at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally earlier this year has filed a federal lawsuit against three Missouri politicians.

Arthur Benson, the attorney representing Denton Loudermill, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in the District of Kansas.

The lawsuit names Missouri Sens. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville), Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) and Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles County). The suit alleges the trio of false light invasion of privacy.

The suit is similar to a lawsuit Benton filed on behalf of Loudermill against U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) last month.

In the suit referencing Brattin, Loudermill's attorneys referenced an image posted on "X" of Loudermill with text calling him an "illegal alien" and "shooter."

Benson asked for a jury trial and consideration of actual, compensatory and punitive damages.

In a late February phone interview with KSHB 41 I-Team producer Lisa McCormick, Brattin said he had "no comment" about his social media posts.

