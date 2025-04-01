Judge: Platte Co. Commission had right not to impose sales tax passed by voters

PLATTE CITY, Mo — A Platte County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that the Platte County Board of Commissions had the authority not to implement a sales tax that won voter approval last November.

In November, Platte County voters were asked if they wanted to establish a quarter-cent sales tax to fund a community children's services fund. Voters approved the tax with 56 percent of the vote.

But the Platte County Commission argued the ballot language still allowed them the final say, and commissioners voted against implementing the tax.

In February, two Platte County residents, Warren "Greg" Plumb and Tara Bennett filed suit against the commission and the Missouri Department of Revenue. The lawsuit demanded that the commission adopt the tax and for the state to begin collecting the tax.

On Tuesday, Judge Megan Benton wrote that Missouri statutes gave discretion to the commission whether to impose the tax or not.

Following the ruling, Platte County Commissioner Scott Fricker provided a statement to KSHB 41 News reporter Marlon Martinez.

"We're happy with the court's decision and we continue to fight for Platte County taxpayers whenever we have the opportunity," Fricker said.

Fricker, along with fellow commissioners Joe Vanover and Dagmar Wood voted unanimously not to impose the sales tax.

The ballot language asked voters:

"Shall Platte County, solely for the purpose of establishing a community children's services fund for the purpose of providing services to protect the well-being and safety of children and youth nineteen years of age or less and to strengthen families, be authorized to levy a sales tax of one-quarter of one cent in Platte County."

