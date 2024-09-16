Judge plans to rule by end of October if Independence Towers tenants can join lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge was in court Monday as tenants of the Independence Towers Apartments pushed to join a lawsuit with Fannie Mae, loan lender, and the building's former landlord.

She said tenants did not receive many answers.

The judge plans to rule on the motion to add the tenants as a party to the lawsuit sometime before the next hearing, which is set for Oct. 29.

However, Dodge said tenants were surprised by some information that came out at the hearing, including the potential sale of the building.

"I’m really hoping that our voice is being heard and everything we’ve been trying to do for our homes is worth it because we deserve to have a better home than what we have now, and I am hoping the judge makes the right decision and allows us a part of the case," said Elliot West, Independence Towers tenant.

KSHB 41 has previously reported on the conditions of units at Independence Towers.

Tenants said they've gone without heat, hot water and air conditioning. Others also noted mold, pest infestations, water issues and structural damage.

When Congressman Emanuel Cleaver recently toured, he told KSHB 41 investigative reporter Sarah Plake he's committed to helping any way he can, including involving the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

"There's no confusion in my head that people who have the responsibility to do the right thing at Independence Towers did not do it," Cleaver said.

Kansas City, Missouri, City Council member Johnathan Duncan was at Monday's hearing despite the apartments not being part of his district or even his city.

"Off of the top of my head, I can think of five properties in the same condition," Duncan said. "I’m showing up to support these tenants. I’m hoping that other tenants in Kansas City will see what they’re doing ... I think power breeds power, hope breeds hope, and we need tenants to understand that they’re the ones with the power.”

Dodge said the lawyers involved in the case slipped out of the courtroom quickly, so she was unable to speak with any of them on camera.

