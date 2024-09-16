Judge set to decide Monday if Independence Towers tenants can join lawsuit with Fannie Mae and former landlord

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge is expected to rule on Monday whether tenants at a troubled Independence apartment can join a court case between Fannie Mae and the apartment's former landlord.

The civil case started in February when Fannie Mae, the loan lender, filed a suit claiming the landlord, FTW Investments, failed to provide a safe living environment at Independence Towers Apartments and was behind on its payments.

This lead to the property going into receivership, with Trigild Inc. now acting as the receiver.

As the case has moved through the court process, the tenants still say no one is doing anything to address their concerns.

Anna Heetman, a tenant and union leader at Independence Towers, filed a motion to intervene in the case on July 22.

Judge Charles McKenzie will decide whether Heetman and the other tenants can become an official party and represent their own interests and calls for livable conditions.

The hearing will take place in Jackson County Circuit Court, Division 13 at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

KSHB 41 News has covered the tenants' concerns. They say they've gone without heat, hot water, and air conditioning. They also say they've had to live with mold, pest infestations, water issues, and structural damage in the units.

A fire damaged several units in June.

Diasha White

"I have a hole that's been in my ceiling for three years," Diasha White told KSHB 41 at a tenant rally in August.

The situation caught Congressman Emanuel Cleaver's attention and disbelief.

"I have never seen conditions like this in my life," Rep. Cleaver told KSHB 41.

Cleaver recently toured the apartment building and says he'll do anything he can to help the tenants, including getting the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency involved.

"There's no confusion in my head that people who have the responsibility to do the right thing at Independence Towers did not do it," Cleaver said.

Tenants want relief now.

"There's no more sticking band-aids on it," White said.

Amid everything, a three-year-old boy, Tidus Bass, died after falling from his family's eighth floor apartment window.

His parents were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

They told police they'd been trying to get the maintenance to fix the window for a year.