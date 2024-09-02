Loved ones remember three-year-old boy who died after falling from apartment window

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Loved ones gathered to lay to rest and honor Tidus Lee Bass, a three-year-old boy who died after falling from his family's apartment window in July.

Services were held at Watkins Heritage Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 31.

After the services and repass, family and friends laid out a memorial at the Spirit of Freedom fountain on Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

They set up a table with several enlarged pictures of the little boy smiling at the camera and posing with sunglasses.

Large, light-up letters spelling out Tidus' name were set out, along with flowers and dozens of blue candles on the table and sidewalk.

The family wore blue shirts with Tidus' face on the front.

The memorial was expected to stay up the whole weekend.

Reale Justice Network, a Kansas City-based social justice group, helped organize the memorial.

The group was also accepting toy donations for Tidus' other siblings and monetary donations to support them.

His death is still under investigation.

Tidus' parents, Moses Bass and Destiny Randle, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child following his death.

Court documents say they knew the window didn't lock and that at least one of their kids could open it. A neighbor said the kids had been throwing toys out the window for months.

According to the court documents, Randle told police they'd been trying to get the apartment maintenance to fix the window since they moved in last summer.

Other tenants at the Independence Towers Apartments also told KSHB 41 News they are concerned with the living conditions there, telling our reporters that some of their windows don't have screens and do not lock.

Bass and Randle are both out on bond.

A week before Tidus' death, police visited the apartment after his older brother was found wandering down the street.