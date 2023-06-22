Judge reinstates Genesis School's charter, deems state's decision to shut down school 'unlawful'

KANSAS CITY, — A Missouri circuit judge ruled that the Missouri Charter Public School Commission's decision to revoke Genesis School's charter in December was unlawful, and reinstated the its charter Thursday.

Judge S. Cotton Walker of the 19th Judicial Circuit ruled in favor of the charter school after determining that the decision to revoke the charter from both the commission and the Missouri Board of Education was illegal.

In December, the commission informed Genesis School it intended to revoke its charter, with academic under-performance cited as a main driving factor being the decision.

"We do not believe the problem is with the students who attend GSI," the commission wrote in a letter at the time. "The school’s poor academic performance and student attrition have occurred while similar schools are delivering better results for similar students."

The Missouri Board of Education voted unanimously to revoke the charter school back in April at a meeting.

However, the judge ruled that the decision to close it based on the comparison of the school's annual performance to the Kansas City School District's was unlawful, and that the commission breached it's contract with the school.

Parents at the school expressed their concerns with the decision with KSHB 41 News back in January, saying the small classrooms and family-like atmosphere at the 47-year-old school, which initially started as a VISTA program, provide their children the support they needed.

“The school really works with kids," said Charles Kenneth Star II, a parent of a Genesis School student. "If they got some kind of problem, they don’t try to tease ‘em or put ‘em down or whatever. They sit them down and work with them. I saw this with my own eyes.”

